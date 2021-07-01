Have an anniversary to celebrate? Click here and we'll spread the news
VILLA GROVE — Mark Shanks remembers the day his father, Sid, and mother, Marty, took their five children to look at a building in Villa Grove.
“He had the key to the door of the old pool hall,” Mark said. “I didn’t know what he was showing us. He opened it up. It was a rough-looking building, and he said, ‘This is where we’re going to open our pizza place.’
“I think I looked at mom and said, ‘Mom, Dad’s gone crazy.’”
But Sid wasn’t crazy. The Shankses successfully operated that pizza business and went on to open others in area communities that now operate as Monical’s Pizza restaurants. A half-century later, the business brings in about $7 million a year.
The Shanks family will celebrate two anniversaries next weekend — the 65th wedding anniversary of Sid and Marty and the 50th anniversary of that first restaurant, which they named Blue Devil Pizza.
Mary Piercy was the only paid employee working at the restaurant on its first night. The Shanks family staffed the remaining spots.
Like about every new eatery, people were standing in line to try it out that first day. But it seemed about the whole town of Villa Grove had to give it a try that day.
“That first day we opened up, the wholesaler had sold me what he thought was enough (supplies) for a week,” Sid said. “We ran out of cheese at 9:30 that night.”
Pizza without cheese is like a hamburger without meat, so they had to close. A lot more supplies were ordered, and business remained strong. The Shanks family was into something good.
Sid said people must have really liked the pizza recipe — one he developed through trial and error.
“I’ve always been an experimenter with food,” he said, noting one change he made was making his own crust instead of buying pre-made crusts.
The Shankses opened more restaurants in area communities, and eventually, the company was incorporated as Pizza Man Inc. Later, the Paxton restaurant became a Monical’s franchisee. Eventually, all of the other locations became Monical’s, as well. In addition to Paxton and Villa Grove, they operate pizza restaurants in Arcola, Shelbyville and Centralia.
“It’s been a fun business to be in,” Sid said. “It’s worked well from Day 1. It’s treated us very well and supported us to be able to be generous to the community.”
One philosophy Sid Shanks said he has always had is to give back to the community. If a church, sports team or other local group comes asking for help to raise money, managers are told their store needs to chip in.
“We never say no if an organization says, ‘We need some help,’” he said.
The restaurants have employed a number of young people in high school and beyond. Their five restaurants employ 150 people. Sid Shanks said all of his managers started as 16-year-olds. That includes son Mark, who managed the Paxton location for several years before taking over the one in Shelbyville.
“He had a vision,” Mark said of his dad. “I remember my grandfather helped make booths and furniture because we didn’t have enough money” to buy any.
The first day the Villa Grove restaurant was open, young Mark walked pizzas out to people waiting on the sidewalk. It was wall-to-wall people inside, and there wasn’t enough room. They didn’t have a soda service yet, so customers had to buy theirs out of a machine.
“I just grew up in it,” Mark said. “I thought it was normal for everyone to eat pizza four or five times a week.”
Other family members are also in the business. Mark’s son, Alex, helps him run the Shelbyville store, and Alex and daughter Stephanie help with bookkeeping. Sid and Marty’s grandson Jason Shanks manages the Villa Grove restaurant.
Sid and Marty grew up in Indiana. Sid was working at RR Donnelley in Crawfordsville when he noticed a young woman he decided he’d like to get to know. It was love at first sight.
The couple married July 8, 1956, in Waveland, Ind., and moved to Villa Grove nine years later.
One reason they chose Villa Grove, she said, is they heard it was a good place to raise a family. Sid later took a job at Magnavox in Urbana, but when that company closed, they decided to open a pizza place.
Marty already had some experience, having worked for Sam’s Pizza in Champaign.
“The guy kept bugging me, ‘You need to open a pizza shop in Villa Grove,’” Marty said. “That’s how we got into it.”
The Shankses’ other children are Marcia Riggs (a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital) and her twin, Michael, a mechanic for the state of Illinois; Sharon Jackson, who recently retired as manager of the heart center at Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center in Coles County; and Steve, who is deceased.
To celebrate the anniversaries of the Shankses’ 50 years in business and 65th wedding anniversary, their children will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. July 11 at Monical’s Pizza in Villa Grove.