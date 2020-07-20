En Route Fashion Boutique will move this fall from 401 W. Oak St., Mahomet, and expand to include a lot more at Mahomet’s new Churchill Crossing development.
To be added at the new location will be a salon, coffee shop with a drive-thru and a wine bar.
In its new space, the boutique will include clothing, accessories, home accents and gift items.
Boutique owner Jennifer Wagner said it’s been her dream to combine fashion and coffee in one business location.
The new Whisk Coffee Shop and Wine Bar will serve high-end coffees and other beverages and offer a light food menu.
The wine bar will be open later in the day and also provide space that can be rented for events and used for small-to-medium size gatherings.
Jamie Saban’s Modern Blend Salon Co. will provide a full array of salon services.
The move will be great for her clients, Saban said. They can shop and get salon services in the same place and can sip coffee or wine while they’re getting hair services.
Partnering in this move and expansion, along with Wagner and Saban, are Fairlawn Real Estate and Guth & Associates.
Name change
NuMed, the Wheaton-based recreational and medical cannabis business, has a new name: NuEra.
All three of the company’s dispensaries in Urbana, Chicago and East Peoria are now carrying the new name.
Closings
Bossa Nova, a cafe in downtown Champaign, has announced on Facebook that after months of being closed and trying to come up with a way to reopen, it’s closed for good.
“Bossa Nova was a labor of love and our love for this community and its people is not over,” the post said. “However, we will have to find a different way to serve this community. Thank you to all the customers, artists, musicians, vendors and local entrepreneurs for your support. For the past year and a half, we were blessed to get to meet so many of you, but the COVID-19 crisis has made reopening extremely hard for a young business like ours.”
Shiners Moonshine at 809 S. Neil St., C, has also posted on Facebook that it’s closing at the end of August.
Starting this past Thursday, everything in the store went on sale for 25 percent off, and sales are on a cash basis only.
Natasha Dengmanizanh, one of the owners, said the store opened last October and sales were going up, but business was impacted by the pandemic.
While the store was permitted to remain open, it operated with shorter hours, she said. And sales took a big hit when the store wasn’t permitted to operate its tasting bar during the earlier months of the state shutdowns.
