It's Your Business | Caribbean Grill hitting pause for the summer
Midwestern engineering firm Fehr Graham, which has an office in Champaign, helped design one of the state’s top projects — the Kickapoo Rail Trail — recently recognized by the American Public Works Association’s Illinois chapter.
The Kickapoo Rail Trail project in Vermilion County was named the top transportation project among those in the below-$5 million cost category.
Fehr Graham completed topographic surveys and prepared construction plans and bid documents, the company said.
When the trail is completed, it will run from Weaver Park in Urbana to Kickapoo State Park in Danville.
Fehr Graham provides engineering, environmental and funding solutions and has 11 offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.
The company also announced it has a new senior project manager, Michael Hansen.
He works on business development in central and southern areas of Illinois and specializes in managing water, wastewater, water resource, civil and transportation projects. He also has a strong focus on business development.
Hansen is a licensed professional engineer in Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University and is a member of the American Water Works Association.
On summer pause
Caribbean Grill at 2135 S. Neil St., C, has paused its service for the summer, through August.
A main reason for that is the shortage of dependable workers, according to Mike Harden, executive chef and owner.
“We employ a number of college students and grads who will be transitioning out of Champaign for the summer or permanently,” he said. “It’s been a challenge to attract and retain a reliable workforce due to the pandemic as well as shifting preferences and expectations from potential workers.”
All staff members were notified to give them a chance to find other jobs for the summer, and he’s asked other business owners to see about possible job opportunities for them, Harden said.
Harden also said it’s important for him to maintain his mental and physical health after 12 years of building the business without a break.
“My top priority is to maximize Caribbean Grill’s footprint, and I need to be at full capacity to do that,” he said.
Harden said he plans to begin hiring to reopen after the summer, and all current employees will be invited to return.
40th anniversary party
Piatt County Public Transportation (Piattran) plans to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a free community celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 in downtown Monticello.
It will include family-friendly games, food, prizes, giveaways, bus tours and more.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone and reaffirm our commitment to making public transportation in Piatt County affordable and accessible for members of our community,” said Piattran Director Jami Trybom. “We are an organization that values our employees, riders and our community, and we’ve always prioritized that.”
