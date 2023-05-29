Danville’s thyssenkrupp Dymanic Components plant has been producing camshafts since 1997, and it hit a big milestone May 16 when it produced its 100 millionth camshaft.
“We are very proud to reach this significant milestone in our company’s history,” said Gary Tucker, CEO of thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components Danville. “This achievement would not have been possible without the great commitment of our employees. They work every day to meet our innovation standards and the high-quality demands of our customers.”
The Danville plant also turns out rotor shafts for many well-known original equipment manufacturers and has further development projects underway for new products in the field of thermal management for battery electric vehicles, the company said.
Vegan challenge
At least 13 local restaurants will be participating in the inaugural Vegan Chef Challenge in Champaign-Urbana.
Local chefs will be competing for votes with their vegan menu options, and you’ll have the entire month of June to try them all.
Participants listed on the website include Common Ground Food Co-op; Nando Milano; Silvercreek; Martinelli’s Market, Bakery & Deli; Hopscotch Bakery; RegCakes Gluten Free Bakery; El Paraiso; Stango Cuisine; Siam Terrace; Neil St. Blues; Strawberry Fields Cafe; Kohinoor Indian Restaurant; and Big Grove Tavern.
“We’re really excited about this because our bakery has been making vegan baked goods for many years,” said Sarah Buckman, marketing manager at Common Ground Food Co-op, Urbana.
At Common Ground, the bakery and kitchen are upstairs above the store, “and everything is made from scratch,” she said.
Here’s how Buckman describes the two dishes Common Ground will be offering in the challenge:
Mock Duck Curry is a homemade mock duck vegan seitan with organic veggies — sauteed broccoli, carrots, green beans and garbanzo beans — with coconut curry sauce served over steamed white rice, to be sold in the grab-and-go section.
Strawberry Lemonade Cake is a homemade lemon cake with sweet strawberry lemonade frosting made with real strawberries and sold by the slice.
To participate, simply go to the restaurant/shop and purchase its Vegan Chef Challenge item(s), and then vote by June 30 for your favorites at the Champaign Vegan Chef Challenge website.
The Vegan Chef Challenge is sponsored by Vegan Outreach, an international, nonprofit organization that has as its mission reducing animal suffering by promoting a vegan lifestyle through education and making vegan options more accessible.
New leadership role
Jaime Morris, the business operations and marketing manager at the Meyer Capel law firm, has been chosen to serve as the incoming chair of the Association of Legal Administrators’ Professional Development Advisory Committee, the law firm announced.
Morris, of St. Joseph, has been with Meyer Capel since 1999 and in her current position since 2021. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in organizational and professional development.
In her new committee role, she will be working on professional development initiatives for the organizations’ 9,000-plus members worldwide.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead ALA’s team of professional development experts,” Morris said. “The leadership skills acquired during my time at Meyer Capel have been invaluable.”
Human Kinetics expands
Champaign-based Human Kinetics announced this past week that it’s acquired PE Central Online School.
PE Central offers professional development for health and physical education educators.
Mark Manross, acquisition editor for Human Kinetics and former creator and director of PE Central Online School, will continue planning and developing new courses for the online school, according to Human Kinetics, a publisher of K-12 and higher-education resources for physical education, health education dance and adapted physical activity.
“Over the last few years, we’ve had a strategic goal to expand professional development opportunities for K-12 educators, and the acquisition of the PE Central Online School aligns perfectly with that goal,” said Human Kinetics CEO Skip Maier.