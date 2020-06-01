The first time Mila Thomas Fuller went into a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery was when she was visiting her family in Louisiana.
“One year, my aunt is, like, ‘You’ve got to try this cake, I just know you would love it,’” she recalled. “I finally tried the cake, and oh my goodness. At that first bite I was a fan.”
Fuller, of Savoy, inquired over the years about starting her own Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise, and the Texas-based chain is finally ready to expand in central Illinois, she said.
Her Nothing Bundt Cakes will open at 408 W. Town Center Blvd., C, in late July or early August, pending the progress of construction, she said. The bakery will be next to the La-Z-Boy store.
Nothing Bundt Cakes products are baked on the premises, Fuller said.
Bakeries offer 8-inch and 10-inch bundt cakes, tiered bundt cakes that serve 26, miniature bundt cakes called bundtlets, cellophane-wrapped bundt-cake towers and bite size “Bundtinis” sold by the dozen.
Flavors include chocolate-chocolate chip, classic vanilla, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, confetti, carrot cake, lemon, pecan praline and marble, plus a featured flavor, strawberries and cream, according to the website. (The lemon bundtlet, the first one Thomas ever tried, remains one of her favorites, she said.)
Fuller is wrapping up her tenure as assistant director of online programs at the University of Illinois College of Education.
She plans to sell cakes on a to-go basis only, but her bakery will have a retail shop up front where customers can buy gifts “and everything you would need for a perfect party,” she said.
The 9,046-square-foot building on Town Center Boulevard is owned by Shapland Realty. When Nothing Bundt Cakes opens, there will be 6,785 square feet in the building remaining for lease, according to Laura Shapland.
The Champaign bakery will be a franchise location, Shapland said. The franchisee couldn’t be reached.
Closing
CU Woodshop Supply Inc., 1401 Parkland Court, C, has announced plans to reopen for a liquidation sale and then close for good.
The shop has been closed since April 1 because of the COVID-19 state lockdown.
“Thank you to all our customers and friends who have supported our local woodworking store for these past 10 years,” said Dennis Coleman, the business’ president, in a post on the website. “It has been our pleasure and our privilege to serve you. We are sorry to say goodbye to the many friends we have made in the woodworking community in East Central Illinois and beyond.”
The liquidation sale will be held once the store can safely reopen. Details aren’t yet available. A lot of inventory, including used tools and machinery, will be available for sale, according to the website post.
Orders that have been placed recently will be honored as soon as deliveries are available from suppliers, and refunds will be made for those orders that can’t be filled, according to the website post.
The phone at the shop isn’t being answered, but the business said emails can be directed to sales@CUWoodshop.com.
Solar power
Here’s a chance to learn more about solar energy and access group pricing on solar installations this year.
Solar Urbana-Champaign is launching its fifth year of a group buy program, according to the city of Urbana.
The city, Prairie Rivers Network and Midwest Renewable Energy Association are supporting the bulk solar group-purchase for both businesses and homes in Champaign, Piatt and Vermilion counties, according to Urbana public works.
The program’s solar installation contractor is StraightUp Solar.
There have been 225 homes and businesses that have used the program to install solar on their properties since 2016, according to the city.
Solar Urbana-Champaign will be providing free, hour-long virtual education sessions in June and July.
You can learn more and sign up for a virtual “solar power hour” at SolarUrbanaChampaign.com.