Hopscotch Bakery + Market at 802 W. John St., C, is for sale.
Realtor Jill Guth said the business only (not the building, which is leased) was listed last week. It’s a private listing, and the asking price isn’t being disclosed, she said.
Guth said nothing is changing there for the foreseeable future.
She said owner Kaya Speagle is committed to the business and employees “but is ready to take a different step for herself."
In an online post late Friday, Speagle explained that the sale arose from a decision to move closer to family in Idaho.
"We long to spend more time with our loved ones since having small children, cherishing the moments that are often missed when distance separates us," she wrote. "Relocating to Boise will allow us to create new memories and strengthen the bonds that mean the world to us."
She and co-owner Kelly Hieronymus Whiting reiterated that they are looking for a buyer who wants to continue the business they started six years ago.
"We are committed to finding a buyer who will embrace the bakery and market with the same love and passion that we have poured into it," they wrote. "We want nothing more than to see our legacy continue, and for the bakery to remain a cherished gathering place for the community. We are actively seeking someone who will honor the traditions we have established, while also bringing their own unique vision and ideas to breathe new life into this beloved establishment."
Whiting, who is not relocating, explained that the idea was never for her to take over, as "I’m just not the right person to take the torch, but someone is, and I can’t wait to meet them."
In the post, Speagle and Whiting noted that they will keep customers updated and will "do everything in our power to ensure a smooth transition for both our staff and our valued customers." They said they expect the transition to take time.
"The memories we have created together will forever hold a special place in our hearts," they wrote. "As we embark on this new adventure, we carry with us the hope that the bakery will continue to be a place of joy, laughter and connection for the community we hold dear."
More grocery remodeling
The remodeling underway at the Urbana Meijer store is set to be completed in September, according to corporate spokeswoman Erin Cataldo.
“This is our highest level of remodel, aligning the store to current Meijer prototypical standards, similar to the Champaign store,” she said.
According to multiple building permits the city issued for the project, this remodeling job is running about $4 million.
Included are updated finishes throughout the interior and exterior of the store and gas station, remodeled restrooms, an updated layout in the grocery department and expanded grocery options, plus the addition of a second pharmacy consultation room.
“The goal of the work is to elevate the overall feel and function of the store to improve the customer and team member experience,” Cataldo said.
Most of the heavy work for the remodeling is being completed at night, she said.
It’s the first remodeling this store at 2500 S. Philo Road has undergone since it opened in 2008.
Leadership change
Champaign-based Pavlov Media has a new CEO, Cory Douglas.
The company’s founder and CEO, Mark Scifres, stepped down Aug. 8 and remains on the board of directors.
Douglas, who had been president of operations, has been with Pavlov Media since 2017 and originally served as vice president of business development.
In his latest role before being named CEO, Douglas was responsible for carrying out the company’s business strategy, expanding its infrastructure and ensuring operational excellence.
“I want to thank Mark Scifres for being an illustrious leader and a visionary for Pavlov Media since he founded the company in 1994,” Douglas said.
“I have developed a sincere admiration for what Mark has built with this company, and I am honored to be entrusted to lead this company moving forward.”
Pavlov Media is a nationwide internet and media company with broadband, voice and television services.
Applewood Valley
The door is now open to some commercial development on farmland at the corner of Curtis Road and Mattis Avenue.
The Champaign City Council approved preliminary and final plats for the first development in Applewood Valley subdivision — on 33 acres of farmland at the southwest corner of Curtis and Mattis.
The land will be subdivided into several commercial lots and one large lot for multi-family housing. The land is part of a 160-acre tract of farmland annexed to the city more than a decade ago.