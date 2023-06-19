Urbana has a new bar and Champaign has a new bar on the way.
Shots N’ Slots, 3615 N. Cunningham Ave., U, opened last week.
A new venture of Glen Judy and his fiancee, Sylbi Koster, it features three pool tables and four cornhole lanes, and the owners plan to host cornhole tournaments and pool leagues. Two of the cornhole lanes are indoors and two are oudoors in the beer garden, Judy said.
Also to be available later will be six video-gambling machines, but not until the owners get state approval of their gaming license, Koster said.
Judy is the owner of Quality Med Transport, which has relocated from Urbana to a rented space on State Street in Champaign.
He is also the owner of The Last Call Bar and Grill in Penfield since last year.
Koster said she handles bookkeeping for Quality Med Transport.
Meanwhile, Brothers Bar & Grill, formerly at 613 E. Green St., C, announced that it will be making a comeback with a new location.
Brothers is leasing the former location of The Hub at 601 S. First St., C, with plans to open this fall, according to Chris Hamelberg, president and CEO of The University Group.
Hamelberg owns the building along with Andy Hutson and Scott Cochrane.
“We’re really excited to get Brothers in here,” Hamelberg said.
Launched in 1990 in LaCrosse, Wis., Brothers Bar & Grill has 17 locations.
Coming along
Building is underway on the massive construction site for the new QuikTrip gas station and convenience store at 1509 N. Neil St., at the southwest corner of the Interstate 74 interchange.
Included in the plans is an 8,200-square-foot store, eight gas pumps and four diesel bays.
QuikTrip is tentatively set to open early next year.
State OKs ownership change
The chair of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved a request to change the ownership of Olympian Surgical Suites at 1002 W. Interstate Drive, C.
A letter dated Monday from the state board to Mark Hohulin, senior vice president of healthcare analytics for OSF Healthcare System, states OSF is acquiring 75 percent ownership of the facility and Dr. Sidney Rohrscheib is maintaining a 25 percent interest, with the purchase price being $989,700.
Last month, OSF HealthCare — the parent system of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, said it was investing in the surgery center as part of its growth plans for the local community.
Bank sale finalized
New signs have gone up for Clock Tower Community Bank at former Marine Bank locations in Champaign and other locations in Illinois.
The merger of Marine Bank and Morton Community Bank was completed June 9, and all former Marine Bank locations are now branded Clock Tower Community Bank.
Clock Tower has two banking locations in Champaign, both former Marine Bank branches at 2434 Village Green Place and 1001 S. Neil St.
Former Marine bank employees have been given the opportunity to participate in Morton Community Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan, according to Morton Community Bank.
With the addition of Marine Bank locations, Morton Community Bank has 55 locations in 38 communities in central and northwest Illinois. It has 600 employees and $5.6 billion in assets.
Busey program hits milestone
As of May, the MyCommunity Home Loan Program through Busey Bank has now provided more than $100 million in home loan funding for more than 860 families, the bank announced.
The program is intended to help home buyers who may not otherwise qualify for traditional banking products. It comes with special loan terms and qualifications, according to Busey.
To learn more about the program: busey.com/HomeLoanPrograms