It's Your Business | New tourism shop features local artists; Mahomet pizza parlor moving forward
Here’s a chance to support local artists and show your Champaign-Urbana community pride.
Visit Champaign County has opened a retail shop featuring locally-made goods in front of its offices at 17 Taylor St., C.
What you’ll find there, so far, are T-shirts, totes, jewelry and soap, with more items on the way, according to Terri Reifsteck, the tourism agency’s vice president of marketing and community engagement.
Local makers will rotate through the space to give them more of a chance to showcase their works, she said.
Products currently in the shop include jewelry from Pipapo, the Wright Soapery and, coming up soon, Piper Pottery, she said.
There are also seven designs of T-shirts, all the work of local artists, she said.
New T-shirt designs, sweatshirts, hats and stickers will be coming soon, she said.
The shop itself was locally designed, by Norden German Design Studio, Urbana.
The store is open during Welcome Center hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on weekdays.
The merchandise is also available online at chambanaproud.com with a choice of shipping or free pickup.
I3 Broadband busy building
High-speed internet provider i3 Broadband is nearly finished with a fiber expansion in two areas of Champaign, and the company isn’t stopping there.
“We love Champaign. We love the market, and we’re going to continue to build out as much as we can,” said Jane Larson, chief marketing officer for the company.
The two expansions currently underway — and set to be wrapped up in a month — are fiber installations in the area west of Interstate 57 between Kirby and West Springfield avenues and on sections of South Mattis Avenue, Theodore Drive, Harrington Drive and Roberts Drive, she said.
The company plans to install fiber in eight more areas of Champaign-Urbana through the end of the year, Larson said.
“We have about one-third of Champaign-Urbana left to build,” she said.
Once the installation is completed in any given area, i3 Broadband will begin marketing its internet, phone and streaming and TV services in those areas, she said.
East Peoria-based i3 Broadband describes itself as “the leading fiber-to-the-home operator in Illinois, providing gigabit-speed broadband, television, and voice services to residential and commercial customers throughout central Illinois and now Missouri.”
The company also serves some markets in Rhode Island.
Raising Cane’s update
The Raising Cane’s restaurant under construction at 411 E. Green St., C will open in November, according to Julia Doyle, spokeswoman for the chain.
The second Champaign location, which will be going into the former Applebee’s at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., will open next spring, she said.
Raising Cane’s, known for its chicken finger meals, has permits from the city for the North Prospect site that will include a double drive-thru.
The former Applebee’s is tentatively set to be demolished in early November, according to the city’s building safety supervisor, Randy Smith.
Mahomet restaurant update
Filippo’s Pizza and Italian Food at 2112 Tin Cup Road, Mahomet, reopened its dining room in early June, though hiring continues to be a challenge, according to owner Brigi Paris.
The two-and-a-half-year pandemic-related closing of the dining room was used to do a remodeling of the restaurant, including all new tables and chairs and updated restrooms.
“We are very happy to be reopened,” Paris said. “We remodeled, then couldn’t find any help,” she recalled.
Staffing is currently OK, though hiring continues, Paris said.
The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Reopened
The bb.q Chicken restaurant at 700 S. Gregory St., U, has reopened under new management, the chain announced.
“We’re so excited to bring bb.1 Chicken back to Urbana-Champaign,” said Sean Son, who also operates two other locations in Niles and Naperville. “The reason I am reopening in this location is that the taste and quality of bb.q Chicken is already famous and I thought this would be a good opportunity to introduce Korean food to the UIUC students who are very open to accepting new cultures and new food genres.”
Orders can also be placed at bbqchicken.com.
Not reopening yet
Following a summer break with plans to reopen after Labor Day, Caribbean Grill restaurant at 2135 S. Neil St., C is “now working to resume regular operations,” said owner Mike Harden.
A firm date to reopen hasn’t been set, he said.
Harden said he’s been using the summer break to ramp up an Instagram following.
“It started off as something to keep me busy and sharp in the kitchen, but has grown to be something I really enjoy,” he said. “It’s cool to inspire people to get in the kitchen and cook at home more often.”
While the restaurant remains on pause, Harden said a top priority is to relaunch an online store selling Caribbean Grill’s jerk sauce and house-made seasonings with national shipping available.
