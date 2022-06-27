It's Your Business | Raising Cane's planning fall opening in Campustown
Raising Cane’s, known for its chicken finger meals, is planning a fall opening for its new restaurant under construction at 411 E. Green St., C, the company said.
Hiring for a few management positions is underway, and plans are to begin hiring about 100 other employees six-to-eight weeks before the opening.
This location won’t have a drive-thru, the company said.
Raising Cane’s has 639 locations and more on the way.
This chain likes to keep its menu simple: chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, dipping sauce, Texas toast and beverages.
Moving on
Six months after selling her Rantoul company, Taylor Studios, founder and President Betty Brennan said she’ll be moving on later this year.
Brennan finalized the sale of her business — a leading designer and fabricator of exhibits — on Dec. 15, 2021, to Innovative Companies Inc., part of New York-based Proviso Capital.
She plans to start slowing down at the company after Aug. 1, when the leadership transition takes place, and the latest she will likely still be on board is mid-December, she said.
Taking over leadership at Taylor Studios will be creative director Jason Cox, to become the new vice president of operations, and production manager Brandt Hendricks, to become the company’s next president.
Brennan said she’s looking forward to having more time to spend on her farm in Potomac, riding her horses and working on a book.
Expanding
Urbana-based Volo Broadband has expansion projects in the works to begin serving customers in several areas this fall, CEO Peter Folk said.
Expansion areas this year are State and Randolph streets in Champaign from John to Hill streets, Mahomet south of the Country Ridge subdivision, rural areas of north Mahomet and throughout St. Joseph, he said.
Anyone interested in service in those areas, “especially if they would be willing to help us with contacting their neighbors so that we can build a plan for them and their neighbors” should reach out at volo.net/signup, Folk said.
Volo also has several large rural expansion projects in the works, most likely to be built in 2023-2024, he said.
Volo is working with several landlords in the area to broaden access to affordable gigabit fiber internet at free or reduced rates, and has programs it plans to roll out more widely in the fall to bring the price for top-tier connectivity down to zero to the $30 range per month, Folk said.
Promoted
Paige Hall has been named Cunningham Children’s Home’s new human resources director.
Hall had been the associate HR director there since March 2021.
She is currently president of the Central Illinois Human Resources Group and has more than 25 years experience of working in a leadership role, the organization said. She holds an MBA with a concentration in human resources and health care administration from the University of Illinois.
Bank chooses new site
Philo Exchange Bank on Friday announced it has chosen 802 E. Warren St. as the building site for its permanent St. Joseph facility, named St. Joseph Community Bank.
Construction is expected to start soon and is projected to be completed by the end of the year.
The new building will be a fully operational bank with teller operations, safe deposit boxes, drive-thru lanes, an ATM, night depository and a loan department.
During the construction time, Philo Exchange Bank’s temporary St. Joseph facility at 109 N. Main St. will remain open.
