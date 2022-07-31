It's Your Business | Rantoul floral shop under new owners
A House of Flowers by Paula has changed hands, but former longtime owner Paula Hopkins is still on board as the Rantoul shop’s lead designer.
New owners are Marlana and Chad Smith, with Marlana, a former day care director, running the day-to-day operation of the store.
Customers will find this business at 113 E. Sangamon St. — from the merchandise and services to the staff — the same under the new owners, Marlana Smith said.
“Paula has worked for years to make this a fantastic business, and we just want to continue her legacy,” she said.
Marlana Smith said another part-time driver and part-time designer have been hired to help out.
Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Get your wrap on
The new Conrad’s Grill under construction at 301 E. Green St., C, is set to open in the second half of August, the company said.
The Michigan chain, which also has locations in Madison, Wis., and East Lansing, Mich., says it isn’t planning any other Illinois locations at this time.
Conrad’s Grill’s specialty is “Great American Tot Wraps.”
That’s tater tots, meats, cheeses and sauces wrapped up in a tortilla and grilled. They come in versions for breakfast, with eggs and bacon, for example, to lunch and dinner wraps with steak, chicken and veggie versions.
Sides include French toast sticks, spicy fried pickles, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, tater tots, waffle fries and mac-and-cheese bites.
Honored
The Hire Big Ten+ Consortium has awarded Michael Valadez, assistant director of outreach at The Career Center at the University of Illinois, with the 2022 Outstanding New Career Services Professional Award.
According to the Career Center at the UI, he was recognized for developing an online document review service allowing the center to continue serving students when the campus was shut down.
He was also recognized for leading the campuswide committee Diversity and Inclusion Networking Exchange and for co-leading the FOCUS Scholars program that seeks to mitigate disparities in post-graduation outcomes for underrepresented and first-generation graduates from Illinois.
Hire Big 10+ is a network of career services professionals from Bit Ten schools.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.