It's Your Business | Sidney Dairy Barn's doors open — with a twist
The Sidney Dairy Barn has reopened for the season.
Owner Dennis Riggs said he was able to reopen this past week after consulting with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District about how to do that safely.
The Sidney Dairy Barn is now open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with Mondays being kept to regroup and do some extra cleaning, Riggs said.
“We are putting several new procedures in place,” he said.
Among them: Employees are getting their temperatures checked when they come in to work and when they leave, he said.
And any employees who have traveled can’t work until they spend some time in quarantine first to make sure they’re not sick with COVID-19.Flowers and signs mark 6-foot distances so customers can maintain social distancing. And there’s no seating available on site or group congregating outdoors permitted, Riggs said.Customers will need to eat their ice cream in their cars or take it home. Both cash and credit cards are being taken, but the employee handling payments will be doing only that, Riggs said.
Despite the extra precautions and work involved to operate safely in the midst of a pandemic, Riggs said he and manager Chris West are very happy to reopen for more than online orders.
“We’re excited,” Riggs said. “We’re glad to get back to work.”
Harry Potter fans, take note: The menu includes a Butterbeer shake.
UI-designed ventilator licensed
Global electronics leader Belkin has licensed the design for Illinois RapidVent, the emergency ventilator developed at the University of Illinois Granger College of Engineering.
Pending review and approval of an emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, Belkin plans to produce the ventilators and market them under the name FlexVent.
Team members from the UI and Carle Health provided feedback on such aspects as the product design, training for physicians and potential clinical scenarios in which the FlexVent could be needed to help COVID-19 patients, according to Belkin.
Dr. Charles Dennis, chief medical officer for Carle Health, said pairing doctors and engineers made the emergency ventilator a possibility.
“The University of Illinois and its partners developed an emergency-ventilator concept as we saw the need for these devices grow exponentially,” said William King, a UI mechanical science and engineering professor who led the project.
As proposed to the FDA, the FlexVent will be a single-use emergency ventilator that can provide constant-flow, pressure-cycled ventilation automatically to patients in respiratory distress, according to Belkin.
Share news about your local business: Deb Pressey can be reached at 217-393-8258 or dpressey@news-gazette.com.