Introducing: Aspen Tap House, the new restaurant/bar in the former Scotty’s Brewhouse at 2001 S. Neil St., C.
The Fishers, Ind. restaurant chain Ultra Steak purchased the Champaign Scotty’s location in March and has rebranded it with its new Aspen Tap House concept, according to Roland Wayment, market partner for the parent company.
Champaign is Aspen Tap House location number one, “and we plan to open a few more of them,” Wayment said.
The new menu is a combination of former Scotty’s Brewhouse items, brand new items and some from the menu of the chain’s eight Aspen Creek Grill locations.
On the new menu are appetizers, chicken wings, salads, sandwiches, burgers and sides; dinner entrees such as baby back ribs, sirloin steak, salmon, fish and chips and Hawaiian chicken; plus four dessert selections and five choices in kids’ meals.
While there’s new decor, Wayment said Aspen Tap House is keeping the former Scotty’s Illini connection, the TVs and some local beers that are included among the 30 draft beers on tap.
High honors
The International Trace Center of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at the Champaign County Economic Development Corp. has been named a recipient of the 2020 President’s “E” Awards for Export Service.
That’s the highest recognition that can be given to a group in the U.S. for making a significant contribution to the expansion of the nation’s exports, according to the local development group.
“The International Trade Center has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in a letter congratulating the organization.
Reopening on tap
The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Workforce Development services at East Central Illinois WorkNet, 1307 N. Mattis Ave., C, is set to reopen to clients in person on a limited basis starting Monday.
That will be the first time services will be provided on an in-person basis there since mid-March. Services since then have been provided over the phone or virtually.
The RPC’s Workforce Development services are available to everyone who has been laid off or lost jobs and wages.
COVID-19 grants awarded
Small Business Incentive Program COVID-19 relief grants have been awarded to 48 small businesses in Champaign, the city announced.
The average grant amount was $10,833, and 22 businesses received the maximum amount of $15,000.
Of the $520,000 in grant money that was made available, 34 grants went to minority-owned businesses and 19 went to woman-owned businesses, and some businesses receiving grants fit both categories, according to the city.