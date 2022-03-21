Champaign business owner Al Allison has a new venture on the burner, a Southern-style barbecue restaurant called Sooie Bros. Bar B Que Joint.
He plans to open April 1 at 1201 N. Market St., C.
For the first month, Allison said, he’ll be open just Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
After that, he plans to be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The menu will include chicken, ribs, brisket and Polish sausage, with the only fried food served being french fries, Allison said.
Expect to find “genuine wood-smoked” barbecue, “real Southern slow-cooked ribs and chicken smothered in sweet and sticky Southern” barbecue sauce, according to the preview on Facebook.
Everything, including such sides as macaroni and cheese, two kinds of beans and cornbread, is going to be made on site, he said.
A featured sandwich will be the “Sloppy Sooie,” made from seasoned ground beef and Sooie sauce served on a big kaiser roll, Allison said.
Allison also operates Next Level Hair Parlor and CBPB Popcorn Shop, both also in Champaign.
Open house
The new Two Roads Wellness Clinic in Mahomet is inviting the public to come and see what it has to offer.
An open house is set for 4-7 p.m. March 26 at the clinic at 1002 Churchill Road, Suite 1.
The open house will include beverages, prizes and activities, said Jeff Schroder, a physical therapist and the clinic site supervisor.
This is the fourth Two Roads Wellness Clinic to open in the area, with two others in Champaign and another location in Danville.
The Mahomet clinic offers physical therapy, massage therapy, nutrition services, mental health care and primary care.
The primary-care providers are advanced-practice nurses under the supervision of a physician, Schroder said.
Plans are to add an infrared sauna at the Mahomet site when the equipment arrives, likely by next month, he said.
The clinic accepts most major health insurance, Schroder said.
New admin at ClarkLindsey
Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana has a new name and new member of its executive team.
Kenneth Ivory has been named the new vice president of community life and chief operating officer for what is now called ClarkLindsey.
Ivory came to the retirement community from his last position as chief strategy officer and chief operating officer of Genuine Foods.
At ClarkLindsey, Ivory is overseeing operations of independent living and assisted living, along with administrative services, resident engagement, dining services and environmental services.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.