It's Your Business | Tuscola Pizza Hut getting a makeover
The Pizza Hut at 1110 Tuscola Blvd. in Tuscola is undergoing an extensive refresh inside and will also get spruced up on the exterior, according to General Manager Aaron Payne.
While the work is underway, carryout and delivery service remain available, he said.
There’s a new pizza oven in the kitchen, and changes in the dining room include new carpeting, fresh paint and new tables, booths and chairs — and customers will also find a new bright-red eye-catching tile wall, he said.
The exterior is also getting new signs, a paint job and new landscaping, Payne said.
New office
Unity Construction has opened a new office in Champaign at 1401 N. Prospect Ave.
Project Manager Armando Romero said the business has been home-based, and the new office will allow customers to stop by and view materials for residential and commercial construction projects.
Pharmacy change
Carle Health plans to open a new Carle-owned pharmacy at its clinic at 1701 Curtis Road, C, in the upcoming months as its relationship with Walgreens at that location comes to an end, according to Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon.
No further information is available at this time, she said.
The Walgreens at that location is set to close April 21. Prescriptions are being transferred to the location inside the Christie Clinic facility at 1801 W. Windsor Road, C.
Closed
The El Toro restaurant in Rantoul has closed, primarily due to a lack of enough staff, according to Jennifer Fuentes, wife of owner Victor Fuentes.
That location had been open since 2008, she said.
