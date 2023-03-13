A new Wingstop restaurant is set to open in downtown Urbana later this month.
Construction on the new location in the former Schnucks Fuel Express at Main and Vine streets is nearly completed, and co-owner Salil Contractor said he’s hoping to open by March 27.
This location will be under the same family ownership as the Wingstop in Champaign at 512 S. Neil St., but it will have a little less seating, he said.
Wingstop’s menu features wings in several flavors.
Danville cafe featured
Gilbert Street Cafe in Danville is about to get some national attention.
A crew from America’s Best Restaurants plans to pay the Danville restaurant a visit on March 16 to film on location there and will feature it in a future program aired on social media channels.
Gilbert Street Cafe at 628 N. Gilbert St. serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and has a huge menu, according to owner Agron Selimi.
His family has owned the building for 20 years, but took over the operation of the restaurant itself in 2020 and renamed it when the previous operator opted not to renew the contract.
Selimi said he doesn’t know how the Danville restaurant was chosen to be featured, but he does know featured restaurants are typically nominated and America’s Best Restaurants does some research to see if the nominee is a good fit for the program.
Popular dishes at this restaurant include berry French toast and Nutella banana crepes, with chicken tenders, specialty burgers and homemade desserts also popular, according to America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants.
Bank acquisition
Longview Community Bank announced it’s entered into an agreement to acquire Bank of Chestnut in an all-cash transaction.
The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.
Longview Community Bank is owned by Longview Capital Corp., a bank holding company in Newman, which has four banking subsidiaries — Bank of Gibson City, Longview Bank, Longview Bank & Trust and Longview Community Bank.
The four subsidiaries have branches in Georgetown, Chrisman, Marshall, Paris, Danville, Mt. Pulaski, Gibson City, Royal, Ogden, St. Joseph, Newman, Sidney, Villa Grove and Tuscola.
Sip and browse
Tickets are on sale for the third annual Downtown Champaign Wine Walk.
The event — open to those 21 and older — is set for April 8 from 4-7 p.m. and is being presented by Royse & Brinkmeyer Apartments and organized by Champaign Center Partnership.
Tickets are $30 and include 15 one-ounce wine tastings at 13 downtown businesses.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to bring their payment confirmation and a valid photo ID. Check-in will begin at 4 .pm. at The Inman by Royse & Brinkmeyer at 17 E. University Ave., C.
Wines to be included will be announced later this month.