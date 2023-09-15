jay simpson

As a kid, eating out wasn’t something we did on the regular. Only on special occasions did we go out, because our money was so tight.
It had to be Sunday after church, payday for my mother or someone’s birthday.
I loved Grandy’s before they closed because they had the best fried chicken and mashed potatoes and gravy.
I loved Dog n Suds because of the architecture, and, to top it off, the root beer floats were amazing, especially to 8-year-old me.
But my all-time favorite restaurant was Ryan’s because I could eat as much as I wanted and they had everything I could think of. That was the only place I could eat Chinese food, pizza, fried chicken and ice cream at the same time and didn’t have to worry about paying for three separate meals.
Now that I’m an adult, I’d much rather have a home-cooked meal. But if I do eat out, a few of my go-to spots are Papa Del’s, Baxters and Potbelly.
Papa Del’s has the best thin-crust pizza. At Baxters, not only is the steak amazing, but the restaurant also has a beautiful and elegant look inside and it always makes me feel like I’m somebody when I eat there.
I go to Potbelly when I’m on the move and don’t have much time, and it never fails me. I’ve had the same order since college: chicken club on multigrain bread with a little bit of every topping, chips and a bottle of water.
My children really enjoy eating out. I’m not as opposed to it as my mother was because nowadays it’s about the same cost as buying groceries. We take turns on where to go ... Monical’s, Cracker Barrel and Red Robin are on their list. I’m not really a fan, so when we go to these places, it’s strictly for them.
I’m glad I’m able and in the position to take my kids out to eat. I know some people who never got to experience it until they were old enough to make their own money.