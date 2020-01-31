CERRO GORDO — Seven months after suffering significant damage in a fire, Judy’s Kitchen in Cerro Gordo is reopening with a lunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Judy’s Kitchen opened at 219 E. South St. in Cerro Gordo in 2002 after operating in Mount Zion since 1997. It sits in the downtown business district.
Denise Roberts, daughter of the owner, said the building was completely remodeled, with a new color scheme, new flooring, a few new items on the menu, and a new logo on the door.
There is a new kids menu, create-your-own omelettes and pizzas, and a new sandwich called the Magilla Melt — a Judy’s burger on sourdough bread with bacon and thousand-island dressing.
The restaurant is also hiring. The hours remain the same — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with buffets every other Sunday.
The business recently received tax-increment-financing-district funds from the village to finish renovating its facade.