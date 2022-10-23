Ethan Simmons
How easy is it to get a cup of Joe in Champaign-Urbana? What is our coffee spots per capita?
We gave it our best shot (of espresso).
With the power of Google Maps and some shoe-leather verification, we came up with our own in-house database of Champaign-Urbana’s coffee offerings.
Coffee fans are known purists. Unfortunately for them, we decided to go fairly broad on what counts as a “coffee spot” in the twin cities.
Odds are, if you can walk into the business and order a cup of coffee there without getting a few baffled glances, we probably included it.
The list excludes storefronts that sell products to make coffee or tea but don’t actually serve cups in store. (Sorry Columbia Street Roastery and Walnut Street Tea Company.)
It also excludes, subjectively, “food places that also happen to serve coffee” — like McDonald’s or Merry Ann’s Diner — but includes the stores and chains where coffee is at least the second thing you’d order there.
Panera Bread and Einstein Bros. locations make the cut, because you can walk in and choose from multiple blends to pour for yourself.
And we decided to include a few local bubble tea stores that sell several coffee products to customers. Close enough, right?
Champaign-Urbana’s grand total: 61 coffee spots, for a coffee-spots-per-capita of roughly 1 per 2,100 people (pop. 128,000).
For reference, a similar analysis of Bloomington-Normal’s caffeine merchants yielded a coffee-spots-per-capita of 1 per 3,800 people (pop. 134,000).
By our metrics, it’s about twice as easy to find coffee in C-U. And Chambana will soon add at least one more outlet to the mix before year’s end.
Espresso Royale is reopening a location on Daniel Street, three years after its café at that location was shut down to make way for commercial developments.
“When it comes to coffee, Champaign-Urbana’s no Seattle by any means,” said Espresso Royale manager Aaron Bradley. “But it’s big enough that there’s variety.
“It’s very accessible here; all the coffee shops in town are friendly, neighborhood places.”
