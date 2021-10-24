Were Clark and Glow Bar suspended? Are they back open yet?
Clark Bar is open and serving drinks, under a few restrictions, after reaching a stipulation agreement with the city of Champaign.
The city issued an emergency closure of Clark Bar on Oct. 12, temporarily suspending its liquor license after several 911 calls were made for incidents around the bar’s premises in the last few months, including calls the weekend prior to the suspension.
Before a city-mandated emergency hearing, the licensee, Phantom Inc., agreed to a set of restrictions determined by the city to remain in business, including closing down “Glow Bar,” the blacklight bar a floor below Clark Bar, until 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Glow Bar, which operates under the same licensee, is believed to be the source of most late night activity that prompted the suspension.
“There were multiple incidents deemed to have occurred on the control premises of the licensee,” said Champaign’s deputy liquor commissioner, Matt Roeschley. “There’s a provision in the code that licensees have a responsibility to maintain order on the control and service premises, and there were at least a couple aspects of the late night activity that weren’t appropriately handled.”
Control premises include areas like parking lots and streets directly adjacent to the bar, Roeschley said.
Clark Bar will have to instate a 21-plus entry age, and no one who exits the bar’s premises after 10 p.m. can re-enter.
Clark and Glow Bars have been ordered to close at midnight throughout the month of November. The owner of the bar must consult with the Champaign Police Department to locate and install cameras and lighting on the service and control premises by Nov. 15. Recommended camera placements from the police department have to be installed and operational by the end of the year.
The licensee must provide surveillance footage to police within 24 hours following “any major incident or call for service to the establishment or within a 1-block radius,” while also scanning the IDs of all patrons thought to be involved or witnesses to such incidents.
If December arrives and the items in the agreement are met, Clark and Glow Bars can return to normal operations. The 21-plus age limit and camera installments must continue, however.
“The agreement allows the city a greater level of oversight and control and also limits operations for a period of time to hopefully in the short term give us some time to closely assess what’s happening there and hopefully deescalate the late night activity happening in the area,” Roeschley said.
Clark Bar declined to comment for the story.