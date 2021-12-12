Just Askin' | Is the Campustown Panda Express open?
Is the Panda Express on Green Street open?
Yes, it is, albeit with shortened hours.
For now, it’s open 3 to 9 p.m., though those hours may change over winter break when students head home, employees said.
The Green Street Panda, like countless businesses, shut down in March 2020 during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Despite its ideal campus locale — on the corner of Wright Street, a few hundred feet from the Illini Union and Main Quad — it didn’t reopen until Dec. 1, 2021, when a soft opening at dinner time caught the attention of campus.
A small, mostly-student-led staff means hours are shortened for now. But students have funneled in for dinnertime every day since its reopening. And they’re hiring.
Rohini Ramesh heard of Panda’s return from her roommate’s Snapchat story, which showed a picture of a customer line snaking out of the restaurant’s sliding doors. The UI’s online communities on Reddit and Facebook had fun with it this week, posting alternate takes on whether the restaurant was actually open or not. The restaurant’s modified hours added to the confusion.
Ramesh, a sophomore at the UI, got her first serving from the popular chain on Thursday. She and her other underclassmen friends, Muskan Bhatla and Tara Natarajan, have never lived on campus while Panda was open.
“It’s yummy, it’s cool they have a plate and bowl, I was confused at first, but an employee explained it to me,” Ramesh said over their plates of chow mein, orange chicken and Kung Pao chicken. “And the seating’s nice.”