Just askin' | Kraft's pink Mac & Cheese
Is the Champaign Kraft plant helping make the pink Mac & Cheese?
It is, indirectly.
For Valentine’s Day, Kraft Heinz announced last week that it is giving away 1,000 boxes of pink, candy-flavored macaroni and cheese.
The macaroni and cheese is regular Kraft macaroni & cheese that comes with a candy flavor packet to turn the dish pink and give them “hints of sweet candy flavor,” according to a release. “The boxes of Kraft mac and cheese would come from either Champaign or Springfield, Mo., but we are assembling these special packages in a separate location,” spokeswoman Lynne Galia said.
Customers interested in this strange creation can enter the drawing at candykraftmacandcheese.com until Feb. 8.
A thousand winners will be chosen, with boxes delivered in time for Valentine’s Day.
Kraft Heinz previously experimented with Pumpkin Spice macaroni & cheese this fall in Canada and gave away 1,000 boxes in the U.S.
The Kraft plant in Champaign, which opened in 1963, makes macaroni and cheese, Miracle Whip, mayonnaise and salad dressings.