Just Askin' | Later last calls?
Two years after COVID-19 started, are area bars and pubs moving back to the old last call of 2 a.m.?
Several have, and Pia’s could be next.
Staff permitting, said owner Eric Meyer, the Champaign sports bar plans to extend its last call back to 2 a.m. this weekend.
Early pandemic emergency orders from the state and city, and subsequent waves of the virus, have forced local bars to close, then ban indoor dining, impose occupancy limits and bring their closing times to 11 p.m. to mitigate transmission of COVID-19.
Since restrictions were lifted, bar hours have inched back after customers changed their habits and staff left their jobs.
Pia’s has been closing at midnight Sunday through Thursday and at 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday for the last month, Meyer said.
“It’s been a slow comeback, but with softball season starting this week and teams that don’t get out until 10:30 p.m. after games, it’s all the more important to make the change back to what I call normalcy,” Meyer said.
Returning staff have allowed the bar to potentially extend its hours back to the pre-COVID-19 mark.
Deputy Liquor Commissioner Matt Roeschley said he couldn’t speak to any broader trend — bars aren’t required to report their closing times to the city.
Practically all campus bars, like Legends, Red Lion, Kam’s and the like, have returned to 2 a.m. close.
Bentley’s Pub on the northern edge of downtown Champaign has rolled with a 2 a.m. last call for more than a year now, managing partner Ashley Buerkett confirmed.
When the pandemic began, Bentley’s merged its two shifts into one and later added an outdoor tent for extra service, she said.
On April 5, 2021, it returned to its original hours.
“We returned to a daily 2 a.m. closing as soon as we felt it was safe and our staff was able, because, frankly, we tend to see a lot more business at night as opposed to our happy-hour shift,” she said. “We also get a lot of industry folk who come by after their own shifts.”
Pandemic-era business challenges, like supply-chain issues and staffing shortages, continue to plague the industry, Meyer said. Surging food costs are a recent concern of his.
But his bar is transitioning back to some old staples that were modified to reduce surface-touching. Think glass cups instead of disposables and actual ketchup bottles instead of packets.
Still, the primary variable for Pia’s return to three shifts remains its increase in staff.
“I don’t know if it’s because COVID is less a concern, but we’ve been able to get some former staff members to come back part time, which has been a huge help,” he said.