Are the local McDonald’s owned by a new franchisee?
The McDonald’s restaurants in Champaign-Urbana area have changed hands once again.
Previous owner Brad Davis, brother to Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, sold eight local McDonald’s to Effingham-based franchisee Blake Linders, said Director of Operations Gus Bolanos.
“We went through a transition back in March when Linders bought the eight restaurants up here,” Bolanos said.
“Davis relocated, he went
to Springfield, while Blake expanded.”
Linders bought two more locations on Philo Road in Urbana and Rantoul in May, Bolanos said.
Davis and his father, Marty, bought eight McDonald’s from longtime franchisee Scott Miller in March 2019.
At the time, they already owned McDonald’s in Taylorville, Pana, Shelbyville and Vandalia.
In February, Davis and his wife, Karol, bought six Springfield McDonald’s locations from McGraw Enterprises.
Bolanos, a 22-year McDonald’s employee, now oversees 18 locations in central Illinois.
“Everyone stayed on, kept our same roles. As far as the staff was concerned, there was no change — just getting paid by a different person,” Bolanos said. “We all kept our positions and our titles, which is always nice, especially in my role.”