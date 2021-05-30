Have a question for Tom's Mailbag? Just click here and you'll have an answer this Friday.
Is Taste of CU happening?
It is not, neither virtually nor in-person, Champaign Park District spokeswoman Chelsea Norton said.
The event brings in tens of thousands of guests, she said, and the park district wanted to focus its efforts on smaller events.
“The Taste would be too large of an event to put on, but we do have the capacity to put on some of those smaller-scale events,” Norton said. “Our special events team wanted to focus on the events we can put on in person, as opposed to all the work that would go into a virtual Taste.”
Last year’s Taste of CU was held virtually, with guests encouraged to patronize restaurants that would normally set up stands in West Side Park.
“It was cool, but it was a lot of work,” Norton said. “We definitely got some good feedback from the vendors involved. They appreciated any attention or traffic to their restaurants because it was a hard time last summer.”
Norton said the park district was concerned both about having large crowds in one place, as well as staffing the large event.
“We don’t feel it would be a good idea to bring that many people to the park,” she said. “And we’re not prepared, as far as staffing goes, to monitor entrances. It’s just not in the cards this year.”
While there won’t be a Taste of CU this year, Norton said the park district expects it to return next year, as it already has events planned for this summer and fall.
“It all depends on state guidelines and what our capabilities are,” Norton said. But “we definitely hope to bring back all kinds of festivals and in-person events next year.”