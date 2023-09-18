Kathy's #Mailbag goes live in full at 2 p.m. Friday. Submit questions of your very own by clicking here or by emailing Kathy Reiser at kreiser@news-gazette.com.
When can you get a pumpkin-spice latte at McDonald’s?
Along with much of the rest of the country, pumpkin-spice lattes came to C-U McDonald’s on Friday.
Hot and iced lattes are scheduled to be available through Nov. 12, but will be phased out as supplies last up to Nov. 20, said Joe Wilson of Linders Limited LLC, which owns many area McDonald’s restaurants.
Starbucks’ pumpkin-spice latte may be more famous, and it beat McDonald’s to the punch this year. The latte flavor and a pumpkin cold brew became available along with other seasonal menu items as early as Aug. 24.
Dunkin’ wins the national race, though, since it rolled out the fall menu that also includes a “nutty pumpkin coffee” on Aug. 16.
Pumpkin spice is also available at many local coffee shops like Caffe Paradiso and Espresso Royale.
Whether you’re a fan of pumpkin spice or think it’s “basic,” get ready. It’s going to be everywhere this fall.