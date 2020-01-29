Drop questions into Tom's Mailbag by clicking here

CHAMPAIGN — Kam's is set to reopen this evening at its new location in Campustown.

The popular Campustown bar announced Wednesday that it would open later today at 9 p.m. at the corner of First and Green streets.

"It was a real team effort, from my partners down to the architecture firm to Wells & Wells Construction," owner Scott Cochrane said. "It's a really solid product that's built to last a long time."

The bar had closed in October at its longtime location in the 600 block of Daniel Street to make way for an apartment/office/retail complex there.

All the buildings on that block have since been demolished.

The new location includes three bars in one building: Kam's, Stan’s and Second Chance.