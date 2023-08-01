MAHOMET — The Mahomet Dairy Queen that’s been closed for more than a year after a fire is going to reopen in the fall, according to village Administrator Patrick Brown.
The restaurant at 601 E. Oak St. will reopen in the late fall under new owner Yogi Patel.
Patel owns multiple locations in East Central Illinois, including the one at 911 W. University Ave., U, Brown said.
Work will begin in late August on a complete interior and exterior remodeling of the building, with Mahomet contractor Jackson Construction doing the renovations, Brown said.
“They are looking forward to reopening and serving the Mahomet community,” Brown said.
The Mahomet Dairy Queen has been closed since a March 2022 fire.