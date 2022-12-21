CHAMPAIGN — The longtime owner of downtown Champaign institution the Brass Rail has passed away.
Fote Backy died at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, according to a post by one of his children on the bar's Facebook page.
As noted in a 2014 News-Gazette profile, he had owned the venerable tavern on the southwest corner of University Avenue and Walnut Street, the oldest in the city, since 1975 and had been hanging out there since 1944. He put in hours seven days a week well into his 80s.
"My father touched so many hearts, helped so many in need. He will be greatly missed," the Facebook post said.