TUSCOLA — The Love’s truck stop in Tuscola is almost ready to open.
“Currently, the Love’s in Tuscola, Illinois, is scheduled to open in November 2020, weather dependent,” spokeswoman Caitlin Campbell said. “This location will have a Hardee’s Restaurant.”
In 2018, the Tuscola City Council approved a redevelopment agreement with Kentucky-based 3-D Development, which had an option to buy 50 acres near the I-57/U.S. 36 interchange.
The development firm had a commitment from Oklahoma-based Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores to open a shop on about 12 of those acres est of the Road Ranger.
The three-way intersection off the southbound exit from Interstate 57 will be converted to a four-way intersection, with an entrance to Love’s on the north side of U.S. 36. Love’s also has location in LeRoy and another in Oakwood that opened in 2018.