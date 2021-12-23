MAHOMET — With two kids who love ice cream, Nick and Jessica Hanson of Mahomet wanted to open up an ice cream parlor in their own community.
Now their new business, The Main Scoop, at 403 E. Main St. in downtown Mahomet, is serving up ice cream by the scoop and selling it by the pint.
Jessica Hanson said the family was always driving out of town for ice cream before they opened their own place.
“Honestly, the reason we did it is our kids, especially our 3-year-old daughter, love ice cream,” she said. “They think it’s a food group.”
She also wanted a downtown location, she said.
Their reception from the local community since opening recently has been great, Hanson said.
The Main Scoop has 16 flavors sold by the scoop and 15 flavors sold by the pint, she said.
Flavors by the scoop include Madagascar vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate chip, cookies and cream, cosmic cookie, strawberries and cream, butter pecan, java chip, Mediterranean sea salt caramel with chocolate covered pretzels, black raspberry chip, rocky road, and peppermint — plus the four non-dairy options, coconut-based vanilla, black raspberry, limoncello sorbet and mango sorbet.
The Main Scoop has seating, plus three full shelves of board games and a checkers table to help keep kids and families entertained, Jessica Hanson said.
She and her husband are also remaining in their other jobs, too. Nick Hanson works for the city of Urbana and his wife is a real-estate agent with The Nate Evans Group.
The Main Scoop is open from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.