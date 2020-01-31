#Mailbag sneak peek | Urbana restaurant J. Gumbo's shutting doors after today
Tom's Mailbag publishes at 2 p.m. Friday (submit questions by clicking here). Something to get you there:
“I noticed that JSM’s commercial branch has the current J. Gumbo's space listed as being available to rent in February 2020. Are there any plans for the restaurant to close, or have they simply not renewed their lease?”
The business at 700 S. Gregory in Urbana is closing today, an employee said.
Later, the management posted on Facebook: “The store will close permanently at 7 p.m. (Friday). We would like to extend the sincerest thanks to our staff. Their hard work and dedication has kept us going these last few years. Please be patient with them as they deal with our limited supply and final customers.
“And you! Without your support as customers, we would not have be able to create the community we did. You all are awesome. Thank you.”
J Gumbo’s opened in Urbana in 2012.