SIDNEY — After 27 years of operating a popular ice cream business in Sidney, owner Dennis Riggs said he’s ready to slow down and have enough free time to get to some more Jeep shows.
“All good things must end, I guess,” he said. “I just decided the other day that I’m not going to live forever. I’m 67 years old, will be 68 this year. But it’s time to pass the frozen torch.”
The Sidney Dairy Barn is for sale, but if you want to buy it, you may have competition.
The listing agent, Champaign Realtor Steve Littlefield, said he posted the news that he’ll be listing the property and business on Monday evening, and within three hours he’d had five calls from people inquiring about it.
It will probably hit the market early next week, with a listing price of $500,000, he said.
That includes everything — the main Dairy Barn building, the drive thru (called Moo Thru) and two Moo Mobiles, plus the property, equipment and recipes, Littlefield said.
“You could start up the next day and not miss a beat,” he said.
Riggs, who has owned the 57-year-old Sidney Dairy Barn for 27 years, said it’s been the latest in a series of careers he’s had in his life, and he’s loved them all.
He’s taught at Parkland College and worked for the Champaign County Farm Bureau and Shelby Motors. He’s also farmed some land about 6 miles south of Sidney, and still does.
“I’ve worked pretty hard, and it’s time for me to slow down,” Riggs said.
While he’s only owned Sidney Dairy Barn for 27 of its 57 years, he said, he’s eaten there for its entire lifespan.
In fact, he recalled, he bought the business at the suggestion of former owners Jim and Pam Woods.
“I was up here a lot because I love the ice cream,” he said.
Riggs said all three of his kids have worked for the ice cream business over the years. So have countless students from the area.
“We have 19 people on staff part-time. Every year, we lose three or four who move on with their careers and school, and we applaud that,” he said
His kids have come up with ideas over the years for different flavors of one of the eatery’s ice cream treats called the Tornado, some of which currently include Banana Cream Pie, Brownie Batter, Hot Cocoa, Black Raspberry Truffle, PB & Jelly and Pina Colada, Riggs said. But he’s always been the one to sign off on them.
“I hand-pick everything that comes through this place, and if I don't like it, we don’t sell it,” Riggs said. “We experimented with a black licorice ice cream one time, which was putrid, and I turned that one down.”
Riggs contends he sells the “best ice cream in the world” and he hears the same from customers, some of whom arrive on tour buses.
Besides wanting to enjoy some free time and get to some more Jeep shows (which tend to overlap an ice cream shop’s busy time) Riggs said his manager, Chris West, is relocating out of the community.
“The stars were lining up that this is the time to make this happen,” he said of the upcoming sale of the business.
If the business doesn't sell, Riggs said, he’ll go right on operating it. If it does, he admits, he’ll miss it.
“I’ll go back from being an owner to a customer,” he said.