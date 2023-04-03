CHAMPAIGN — New owners are set to close on downtown Champaign bar the Brass Rail in June.
Realtor Dan Manolakes said he wound up getting eight offers on the bar and the building that houses it at 15 E. University Ave., C, which had been listed for $695,000, and the offer accepted last week was “quite a bit over asking.”
He was still getting texts from people who wanted to see the bar this past weekend, after an offer had been accepted, he said.
The owners don’t want to be identified quite yet, but their plans are to do some sprucing up and continue operating the bar — the oldest in Champaign in continuous operation — as the Brass Rail, Manolakes said.
The sale is set to be finalized June 17, he said.
The bar became available for sale after Fote Backy, who had owned it since 1975, died Dec. 21, 2022.