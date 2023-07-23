URBANA — Another food business may be moving into the space at Lincoln Square in Urbana that will be vacated this fall by RegCakes bakery.
“We have somebody ready to go in that space,” said Lincoln Square owner Jim Webster. “It’s not a done deal or anything like that.”
While he isn’t ready to disclose the interested potential tenant, Webster said it would be a food business that would use RegCake’s commercial bakery space.
RegCakes, which will be relocating to the Senator’s Inn in Savoy, plans to remain open at Lincoln Square through September.
The bakery has less than 1,500 square feet at Lincoln Square, Webster said.
Meanwhile, the University YMCA’s New American Welcome Center has taken part of the space at the mall vacated by the PASS Program, which announced in March that it would be moving to Texas.
Webster said the PASS Program had about 12,000 square feet at Lincoln Square, and the New American Welcome Center has taken about 3,500 square feet of it.
“We have interest on the rest of the space,” he said.
In all, Lincoln Square has under 10,000 square feet of space available for lease on the ground level and some additional space available on the lower level.
Lincoln Square also has about eight kiosks occupied, and is prepared to make more available, Webster said.
The kiosks can provide lower-rent spaces for new entrepreneurs to get their start, he said.
While the adjacent Hotel Royer could drive more traffic to Lincoln Square, Webster said he doesn’t see an impact as the hotel opening has been delayed.
“We just look at it (the hotel) as a positive,” he said. “A month or two or three isn’t going to make much difference.”