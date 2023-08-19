Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
SAVOY — This may be one of the few beverage shops where you’ll have the option of adding Pop Rocks or a Sour Punch Straw to your drink.
The first Ginger Ale’s in Champaign County, at 405 S. Dunlap St. near the Savoy Walmart, is about ready to open.
A grand-opening ceremony has been set for Monday, with the shop opening for business on Tuesday.
Still to come as of Friday were red shutters to be added to the building, which has been painted with Ginger Ale’s eye-popping signature Funky Frog Green color, according to co-owner Elizabeth Ruggieri.
Ginger Ale’s is a specialty beverage shop with sweets, snacks and sandwiches.
The Savoy location is drive-thru only, with no seating on the premises.
The small chain says it offers “over 2.8 septillion” hand-crafted soda concoctions, plus coffee drinks, frappes, shakes, flavored lemonades and other beverages, with add-in options and such specialties as marshmallow tea and Blue Dew.
Among the foods on the menu are cheesecake pretzels, candy, cookies, Dippin’ Dots, hot dogs, chili cheese dogs, giant soft pretzels in five flavors, pulled-pork sandwiches, pulled-pork nachos and nachos with cheese.
The shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.
The Savoy Ginger Ale’s joins six other locations, two in Olney and one each in Effingham, Fairfield, Robinson and Mattoon.
The Savoy shop is being opened by local Realtor Alex Ruggieri and family members, who own the franchise rights to Ginger Ale’s in Champaign County.
Elizabeth Ruggieri said other Champaign County locations are planned.