CHAMPAIGN — The former Alexander’s Steakhouse in Champaign will soon be home to a new Mexican restaurant, to be called Hacienda Agave Mexican Grill.
Teaming up for this new venture at 202 W. Anthony Drive, C, are longtime restaurant operators in Mahomet and Hoopeston.
They include Maria “Lupe” Reyes and her partner, Arturo Rebollo, who have operated La Casa Del Sol Mexican Restaurant in Hoopeston for the past 13 years.
Their partners in the Champaign restaurant are Carmen and Felipe Rebollo of Mahomet, who have operated Los Zarapes in Mahomet for the past 15 years, and Juan Olivares of Mahomet, who is bringing seven years of experience in the restaurant industry, Reyes said.
“Hacienda Agave will serve authentic Mexican cuisine, with a large variety to choose from,” she said.
There will also be a full-service bar with bar seating available, Reyes said.
The decor will have a “hacienda” focus with a “rustic/elegant feel,” she said.
Extensive remodeling to the building has been done, according to Reyes.
“I assure you that when customers walk in, they will not remember the building was a steakhouse,” she said.
An opening date hasn’t been set yet, but the hope is to open within the next month, she said.
The former Alexander’s Steakhouse closed in November 2021 with plans to reopen the following year, but several months later, it closed permanently.