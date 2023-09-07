Ahead of Friday's Mailbag (2 p.m.): Drop in a business question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — A local restaurant operator plans to open a new Mexican restaurant in the former space of the Black Bull restaurant at Village at the Crossing in southwest Champaign.
Miguel Rebollo said his new restaurant, to be called Casa Margaritas Mexican Grill, will open in six to seven weeks. He’s currently waiting on a food permit and will then apply for a liquor license, he said.
He’s been sprucing up the interior and waiting on furniture ordered from Mexico to arrive later this month.
Rebollo, based in Mattoon, is an owner/partner in seven restaurants, including Casa Del Mar in Urbana and Las Palmas Mexican Grill in Champaign.
The menu at his newest restaurant will be similar to that in Urbana, he said, and he will also have partners in this venture.