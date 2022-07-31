New Royal Donut owners set reopening day: 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9
Jeff D'Alessio
Editor
Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
DANVILLE — Circle the date Aug. 9 on your calendars, glazed vanilla cake doughnut fans.
That's re-opening day for Royal Donuts on Danville's North Vermilion Street, the new owners announced Sunday afternoon on social media.
In a Facebook post with the image below, they wrote:
We don't want to steal the 15 minutes of fame from our feathered friends, but your second most important headline of the week: Royal Donut is REOPENING TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 at 5am! You have less than ten days to get yourself ready for this!!!
(If you missed the Danville Emus, please look it up! Thankfully, all but one have been safety secured back to their home.)
New co-owner Sam George admits there is some pressure as many Danville residents await the reopening of the popular shop.
The business has been around nearly half a century. He and the other co-owners want to keep the quality high, George told The News-Gazette's Dave Hinton last week.
“One of the exciting things and slightly intimidating thing about Royal Donut, there’s a 49-year history,” George said. “People have strong emotional ties to the brand. People came here with their parents and grandparents and now come here with their children and grandchildren.
"There is a lot of community excitement but also expectations. It’s a good place to be.”
George and his wife, Rachel, and Hannah and Drew Landis opened Mad Goat Coffee eight years ago and jumped at the opportunity to buy the Royal Donut business.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- As species recover, some threaten others in more dire shape
- 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
- Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives
- Clarification: Poland-Ukraine-Refugees-Jewish Help story
- Training camp quick hits: Day 3
- More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
- Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states
- Brittney Griner's trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
- US begins court battle against publishing giants' merger
- Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroner: 'Tragic accident' claims life of DeLand business owner
- Three injured, including a child, in pair of Champaign shootings
- Alleged sex predator held on $1 million bond
- Downtown Champaign landlord has big plans for parking lot
- Ridge Farm man arrested for wife's murder
- New owners eye August for Royal Donut reopening
- Jeffrey Kendrick Jr.
- Now playing: Sunflowers in Champaign
- Jury acquits Urbana man of sex assault of a child
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Leftovers from Luke Goode