CHAMPAIGN — One of the busiest intersections in Champaign is about to get busier.
Starbucks opens Thursday at the corner of Springfield and Mattis avenues as part of the new Union Square development.
“It is a lovely store and will be open tomorrow,” Ramshaw Real Estate’s Lauren Ramshaw said in an email.
About 15,000 cars cross that intersection daily on Springfield and 23,000 on Mattis, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
“We looked at the traffic issue,” said Bruce Knight, the city’s planning and development director. “The drive-thru has a lot of stacking spaces, and they made improvements to Union Street. I think it will be fine.”
In March, the city council approved a special-use permit to allow the drive-thru, and the developers agreed to rebuild Union, which people will be able to enter the development from.
In a few weeks, that intersection will also add a new Chase bank, which is being built just north of the current building on the northwest corner.
The old branch will close Dec. 6, and the new one will open Dec. 9.
Knight said in August that the old branch was going to be torn down to make way for a CVS at that corner, but “I have not heard anything about it recently.”
The Starbucks opening is just the latest coffee-related news in that part of town.
Biggby Coffee closed its store on the southwest corner of Springfield and Mattis in October after six years in business.
And Dunkin’ Donuts opened a new store earlier this year about a quarter-mile to the west on Springfield.
While all the activity could increase traffic, Knight said counts there are lower than they have been in the past.
“Yes, there’s a couple new uses there,” he said. “But I think the intersection has more than adequate capacity to handle that.”