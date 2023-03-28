CHAMPAIGN — Three offers have been made to buy the venerable downtown Champaign bar the Brass Rail, and anyone else who wants to make an offer will have to get it in by Wednesday, according to Keller Williams Realtor Dan Manolakes.
The bar and it building at 15 E. University Ave., C, was listed a little over a week ago for $695,000.
Its longtime owner, Fote Backy, died Dec. 21.
Manolakes said he’s shown the bar to 20 prospective buyer groups in the past five or six days, and had a couple of additional showings set for Tuesday. A buyer will be selected Wednesday, he said.
Everyone he’s shown it to has expressed an interest in keeping it operating as a bar and hanging on to the name, Manolakes said.
Mr. Backy had owned the Brass Rail — said to be Champaign’s oldest bar — since 1975.
A Facebook post from the Brass Rail management says the bar will be closing temporarily, with the last day of service for awhile being Friday.