CHAMPAIGN — When local real-estate broker Alex Ruggieri got a call inquiring whether he knew anyone who would be interested in operating a franchise of the Ginger Ale’s specialty beverage shop in the Champaign-Urbana area, he said he’d be interested himself.
Now Ruggieri and his wife, Sylvia, well as their son Rafael and daughter-in-law Elizabeth, are planning to open their first Ginger Ale’s franchise in Champaign or Savoy.
“I have five kids and 15 grandchildren,” Alex Ruggieri said. “We thought it would be a fun family project.”
Ruggieri said he has two tentative sites in Champaign and Savoy that have been approved by the Olney-based business, and “we’re probably going to do both.”
The locations and which one would come first aren’t yet being disclosed, he said, but he hopes to have sites lined up in the next month or two and have one site under construction soon after that.
Olney-based Ginger Ale’s awarded its first franchise location in Effingham late last year and has also been looking to expand to the Champaign area.
Opened in 2015, Ginger Ale’s serves sodas, teas, specialty coffees and espressos, smoothies, and frappes, with more than 75 flavor-shot options. Among the drinks offered are Marshmallow Tea, Blue Raspberry Mountain Dew, Peach Lemonade with Real Fruit Peach and Sugar-Free Red Raspberry Sprite Zero, according to the business’ co-founder, Julie Hill.
Ginger Ale’s drive-thru facilities also offer such items as breakfast foods, soft pretzels and gourmet cookies.
“We were drawn to Ginger Ale’s because of its culture and values, and are excited to be bringing multiple locations to Champaign County,” Alex Ruggieri said.