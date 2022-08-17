It's Opening Day for Kathy Reiser, and readers have her chasing all sorts of questions: Old Hooters building, traffic stops in Urbana, Burwash Park construction, Willard Airport parking, a blind corner on University Avenue, I-74 ramp and much, much more.

Project would include a second-story enclosed walkway betweenThe Venue CU events center and the new four-story building with apartments, retail space and some Airbnb-like accommodations

Around the area

Three other area communities and projects that got seven-figure boosts this week, courtesy of the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital matching grant program:

Arcola: $1,040,000 for downtown infrastructure improvements.

Danville: $3 million for reconstruction of the Walnut Street corridor.

Rantoul: $3 million to revitalize downtown, implement master plan.