RANTOUL — The restaurant business has been a family affair for Angela and Darren Van Matre.
The former owner/operators of popular Taffies restaurants in Champaign and Mahomet plan to open a restaurant in their hometown of Rantoul this summer.
Angie Van Matre said VanFam Restaurant will likely open on the community’s east side in August.
“We’ve submitted everything to the health department,” she said. “This week we were busy getting equipment installed.”
The eatery will be located in the former Pizza Hut building on U.S. 136.
American grill-style food with a soup and salad bar will be featured.
“It will have a charbroiler and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Van Matre said.
The eatery will employ about 15 people.
“We love to come up with new food items, and we love to eat,” she said of their desire to open the restaurant. “I think mostly we love to be around people and see people happy. You have your regular customers.”
The Van Matres are the former owners/operators of Taffies at Champaign’s Country Fair Shopping Center — Jeremy serving as manager and later owner until it closed in 2016 due to the deteriorating condition of the building.
The couple opened a Taffies Cafe in a small building on Main Street in Mahomet that did well but just wasn’t big enough, Angela said.
“It was packed, but we couldn’t get enough people into it,” she said.
The Van Matres and the food business go way back. They met in elementary school in Rantoul and then both worked at a Perkins restaurant as teenagers, with Jeremy serving as a cook and Angela as a waitress.
“Our whole family’s done it before with us,” she said. “Mostly, it’s going to be close friends and extended family” working at the new restaurant.
Jeremy will serve as the chef.
“He’s always in the kitchen,” Angela said. “Myself as well. He’s more the steaks-and-burgers guy. I cook the soups and the bakery items.”
VanFam’s specialties will “definitely be the soups.”
“That’s a big one, including broccoli cheese soup,” Angela said.
Four types of soup will be featured each day.
She promised there will be “fun new items like hawg wings and corn ribs — a lot of homemade dinners and a salad bar with made-from-scratch items.”
“Our made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes will steal everybody’s heart,” she said
The Van Matres are buying the building from Garrell Properties. Angela said there won’t be many changes to the structure.
“Mostly (adding) equipment,” she said. “The salad bar was the last piece of equipment I needed. And I’m going to have my kids come and do some landscaping because it needs some help.”
Hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with extended weekend hours.
The Rantoul Village Board approved the couple’s request for a $50,000 low-interest microloan to be paid back over seven years.
In the meantime, Angela has been working 48 to 50 hours a week as a nurse, and Jeremy has been working in the restaurant business.