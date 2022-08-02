PAXTON — The hamburger-loving public in the Paxton area is about to get its favorite eating place back.
Just Hamburgers will hold a grand reopening Saturday morning to mark the start of a new era under different ownership.
The event will include a ribbon cutting at 10:45 a.m. with new owners Todd Thorstenson and Brendan Healey joined by Mayor Bill Ingold and chamber of commerce representatives.
“People are excited about being able to buy T-shirts and hats, so we’ll have a separate table outside for those,” Thorstenson said.
He said they are keeping everything the same — same menu, same recipes, no changes to the building and same hours.
Thorstenson and Healey bought the business from longtime owners Cary and Connie Hasselbring in June.
“Cary and Connie have been great about working with the staff,” Thorstenson said, noting the new employees have spent the past week learning the ropes.
Thorstenson said Just Hamburgers is still hiring additional workers.
He knows it’s going to be fast-paced, especially the first few weeks.
“It’s going to be very busy,” he said. “The social media has been phenomenal.”
Thorstenson said there have been “no hiccups so far,” no supply-chain issues to delay the restart.
“Brendan and I are very excited to get the business open,” he said.