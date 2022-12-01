Restaurant questions? Drop them in Kathy's Mailbag
CHAMPAIGN — If you’ve been waiting for Champaign’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant to open, the wait is going to be a few months longer.
The location under construction at 411 E. Green St. in Campustown was projected to open last month, but Julia Doyle, spokeswoman for the chain, said the opening is now set for February.
It’s taking longer due to construction delays, she said.
Raising Cane’s, known for its chicken-finger meals, also has a second location planned for the former Applebee's location at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., C.
The Prospect location, which will include a double drive-thru, has been targeted to open next spring.