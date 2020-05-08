Submit your questions for Tom's Mailbag by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — Local bar owner Scott Cochrane hopes to renovate The Office II bar on Country Fair Drive and give it a new name: the West End Tavern.
Cochrane said the bar is gutted and waiting on a building permit. He hopes to complete the renovation in the next “90 to 120 days, hopefully less.”
The building at 302 S. Country Fair Drive is about 30 years old, he said, and “kind of a run-down place to the point I was embarrassed to own it.”
“We need something on the west end of town,” Cochrane said.
He said the West End Tavern will have an “eclectic feel to it. Kind of contemporary.” It will feature furnishings from several of the other bars that he owns, such as Firehaus and The Clybourne, which closed in 2018 to make way for a 17-story high-rise being built on the southeast corner of Sixth and Green streets.
“I’m trying to repurpose as much as I can,” he said.
The West End Tavern will have a motto of “eat good, drink better” and will serve a variety of dishes, including hamburgers, homemade roast beef and mashed potatoes, a hot potato salad and homemade chicken salad.