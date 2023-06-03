Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
SADORUS — Despite its off-the-beaten-path location in southern Champaign County, Buford’s Pub often serves 100-plus customers a night — more than a quarter of the population of Sadorus.
Business could be even brisker once word spreads about Jeff Buckler’s bar and grill, which will be spotlighted on a big stage in the months ahead.
Buford’s, known for its unique and large menu options, has been selected to be featured on the web series “America’s Best Restaurants,” it was announced Friday.
Buckler said he submitted an application after seeing other popular local restaurants featured, including Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur and Danville’s Gilbert Street Café.
This won’t be Buford’s first claim to fame, though. Competitive eaters travel to the restaurant to take on challenges like the “BBC” — two half-pound burgers, three “cash” burgers, “trash can” nachos and a huge pork tenderloin plus waffle fries, tater tots and onion rings.
The challenge? Eat that approximately 6 pounds of food and get it for free. Fail to finish, and it will cost nearly $90.
Another Buford’s challenge invites diners to earn the chance to “Name That Burger” by eating at least one more patty than the previous winner. The current victor is Eli Lessig, who polished off a burger stacked 51 patties high on May 13.
And there are still plenty of options for customers looking for more traditional meals. Buford’s menu features unique burgers named after Buckler’s personal friends.
He especially highlights military members, first responders and police officers. This tradition started with the origins of the restaurant — as a clubhouse for the BlueCrew Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, of which Buckler was a member.
“We fixed it all up. We got done and we looked around and we said, ‘It’s too nice just to be a clubhouse,’” Buckler said.
The bar was originally staffed by members of the BlueCrew, but Buckler said that with the division of labor and tension between their club and non-law-enforcement motorcycle clubs, it made sense for him to take over operations as a separate business.
He did retain traditions of raising money and offering discounts for military, first responders and law enforcement.
“I believe in taking care of people taking care of us,” Buckler said. “It’s crazy, people out there risking their lives for no more than they get paid.”
Decorations around Buford’s reflect those origins as well as a traditional small-town bar sensibility, from an entire motorcycle displayed on one side to tables partly supported by large wooden barrels.
Visitors may be greeted by resident pup Lilly and can decide whether to sit indoors or on the spacious patio, which was added during COVID-19 restrictions but has become home to popular bingo nights and live music or comedy.
General Manager Heather Pitts said people come from miles around to try unique seasonal beverage options, as well as the food.
“I come up with our drink menus, usually monthly, and all those slushies over there,” Pitts said, pointing to watermelon sangria and blueberry lemonade slushes mixing in the corner. “We have quite the following for that.”
Pitts also helps find musicians to bring in, usually inviting local acts like the Josh Holland Band or Crazy Johnny Band. She takes recommendations from bar regulars when she can. Buckler takes charge bringing in stand-up comedians.
Many of these outdoor events grind to a halt in the late summer and early fall, though, and not just because of the heat.
Buford’s rural location puts it directly across the street from a grain elevator, which does little to shelter the restaurant from corn dust blowing across from nearby fields as farmers begin to harvest their crops.
“Nobody can really enjoy their time out there,” Pitts said.
“It looks like it’s snowing,” Buckler added.
That will not be an issue for a few months, though, so the schedule at Buford’s is filling up with events — not to mention the visit from America’s Best Restaurants.
The episode for the a national media and marketing company's series will include an interview with Buckler, as well as a display of the restaurant and popular menu items.
“They’ll come in and film the tenderloins and the nachos, the stuff that makes us Buford’s,” Buckler said.
It doesn’t seem like the attention has made anyone nervous, though, as Buckler said they have no plans to do anything extra ahead of filming.
“I guess we might organize a little better, but that’s it,” he said.