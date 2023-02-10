Sign up for our daily newsletter here
SAVOY — Champaign County’s first Ginger Ale’s specialty beverage shop is coming to Savoy.
Local real estate broker Alex Ruggieri and family have the franchise rights for all of Champaign County and have nailed down their first location — 405 S. Dunlap St., Savoy — near Walmart.
This first location has been more than a year in the planning stage.
Ruggieri and his family announced in February 2022 that they planned to open their first Ginger Ale’s in either Champaign or Savoy, but hoped to place shops in both.
Whether Champaign will be next for a Ginger Ale’s hasn’t been decide. Ruggieri also said they’d like to open future Ginger Ale’s locations not only in Champaign but in Urbana and several other Champaign County towns.
For the Savoy location, the sale of the property was just finalized about a week ago, he said.
A building permit hasn’t yet been issued by the village, but pending no delays, Ruggieri said he’d like to be open in later spring or summer of this year.
Ginger Ale’s is based in Olney, and serves sodas, teas, specialty coffees and espressos, smoothies and frappes, with more than 75 flavor shot choices.
