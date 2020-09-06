CHAMPAIGN — When Janet Bubin opened Oriental Garden in 1983 in Rantoul, she probably didn’t expect almost 38 years later to be working on three major projects in downtown Champaign.
“I’m surprised that I’m physically able to do this,” she said.
Bubin works seven days a week with her husband, Barry, whom she calls her “backbone,” at KoFusion in downtown Champaign.
“I never thought we would run the restaurant this long,” she said. “But we’re fine. We’re healthy. That’s all that matters.”
But at 64 years old, she’s just getting started and has no plans to retire soon.
Not “until my health goes down, I guess,” she said. “I enjoy it. I enjoy the restaurant atmosphere, and I get to eat good food for free.”
The owner of KoFusion is hoping to move the restaurant into the former PNC Bank building at 30 Main St. later this year and redevelop the former News-Gazette press building at 48-52 Main St., and is building a wood-burning grill in the former Cream & Flutter space at 114 N. Walnut St. that KoFusion head chef Nigel Morgan will lead.
Despite a string of businesses closing or moving out of downtown Champaign — The News-Gazette, Merry Ann’s, Destihl and {a href=”https://www.facebook.com/Pekara/posts/10157260603661691?__xts__[0]=68.ARBiN2ciXgcVc5qHeepAUUL4k9hSpH4aS66BoYGoQdLdc5iD_NU0tmdKYsFh5uMEFYJ32FE4MqmEaSCSOxB-Jc6-2TqCSOEcUwfa-tv-Wtft24vvVN5QnCmuPuWaOylJrRgvBA2erVRPWQItxfEkLuEbP-gbhLKI1INjx6UXFI5wX7cnUDtIm82PkHS1Hlb3bPahPi-Xae1d0bInDb1lZn4D_jUAh3VlhWpSsi4WWa2i9n6Z_oduZ9irC_u6_Vw3q_DXmBckRznzmO-hMuM6YExN2_kuAW_TuglxBD8iATIJjXr-GnO5ARr0O0QiJ2v021PiREq_E-F-NsAn&__tn__=-R” target=”_blank”}Pekara{/a}, to name a few — Bubin remains optimistic about the area.
“Downtown is not going to die. Downtown will thrive,” she said. “We have faith in downtown, so we’re putting in this much effort and money into downtown.”
T.J. Blakeman, Champaign’s senior planner for economic development, shares her optimism.
“Let’s get a few more months under our belt to understand the impact,” he said. “I’m always optimistic about downtown. It’s just a quality place that people want to be in. … There’s certainly going to be some people that just can’t reopen their doors, and we hate to see that. But I have confidence in the building stock. It’s a great location. Ultimately, downtown will be fine.”
Bubin and Morgan worked with Blakeman and others to get parts of downtown Champaign certified this year as a national historic district, which {a href=”https://www.news-gazette.com/business/entrepreneurs/majority-of-downtown-champaign-certified-as-national-historic-district/article_48067b1b-80cc-5b8e-b148-7a59dbb08be2.html” target=”_blank”}allows property owners{/a} to get a 20 percent income-tax credit for rehabilitating historic structures in the district.
“We looked at the buildings and realized that there was serious historic potential there,” Morgan said. “In particular, the other side of Walnut, we believe, has room to grow exponentially.”
“I really wanted to preserve historic buildings in the downtown area,” Bubin said. “I am so proud — that’s the legacy that I can leave behind.”
The district encompasses 52 contributing buildings and 11 non-contributing buildings over 19.4 acres, stretching from the buildings that house Black Dog to Walnut Street Tea Company to Guido’s.
“Just like everything else, it goes up and down, and I think downtown will survive,” Bubin said. “It will again be thriving. I have faith in downtown Champaign.”
Bubin grew up in Korea and lived in Colorado, where she met her husband, then Houston before moving to Rantoul to be closer to her sister.
After opening Oriental Garden and {a href=”https://www.news-gazette.com/news/its-your-business-very-hip-kofusion-now-serving/article_ca4a6f3c-3e10-5f34-abb4-03f4a439b873.html” target=”_blank”}then Miko in Urbana{/a} around 1988, she opened KoFusion at the One Main building around 2004, when Morgan was brought on.
“We were doing sushi and kitchen food at Miko, and then we had Chef Nigel, so he created a steak and a lamb chop,” Bubin said. “We called it KoFusion because my maiden last name is Ko, and fusion because we do Eastern and Western food.”
Bubin added a second KoFusion in Urbana by Krannert Center {a href=”http://www.news-gazette.com/news/business/2013-03-26/kofusion-adds-campus-location.html” target=”_blank”}in 2013{/a}, and another in 2015 {a href=”https://www.news-gazette.com/news/sundaysneak-kofusion-owner-playing-to-college-crowd/article_78653912-6912-5191-9012-9931795f609f.html” target=”_blank”}at the Illini Union{/a} that has since closed.
But KoFusion has been popular over the years.
“No one has as good of quality as we do,” Bubin said. Morgan “gets the best resources for seafood and meat.”
Morgan, who grew up in England and previously lived in Rockford and Milwaukee, said he gets his seafood from a company in Chicago through a salesperson he’s worked with for more than 20 years.
“They source very high quality,” he said. “We have in the past bought it directly from Hawaii or the West Coast, where it’s literally … shipped to us the next day overnight, straight out of Washington State, Oregon. It depends on the fish and the season.”
Bubin also redeveloped the former {a href=”https://www.news-gazette.com/old-champaign-laundry-turned-into-modern-condos/article_4570f7ca-c07a-57d2-9d98-bde1fbdda676.html” target=”_blank”}Whiteline Laundry building at 723 S. Neil St., where El Toro and guitar store The Upper Bout are located.
It was originally meant to be a tea house, Bubin said, but has still been successful.
“I love tea. I thought, that’s going to be my retirement thing,” she said. “But I guess it didn’t pan out that way.”
Bubin now has three downtown projects on her plate, beginning with the KoFusion move.
“Hopefully we can move in by the end of this year,” she said, though COVID-19 has slowed things down.
KoFusion will occupy more than 10,000 square feet on the first floor of the former PNC Bank building and is adding 10 Korean barbecue tables.
“We’re going to have a separate dining room that caters to ramen and more casual, and then the main dining room, we’ll be adding the elements of Korean barbecue tables,” Morgan said. “We’ll of course be offering sushi, as well as the other items that we’re developing here.”
They’re also building a covered patio off the west end of the building.
“It will be heated, it will have its own lighting; essentially, we’ll create something that’s very much a three-season porch or patio,” Morgan said.
Bubin and Morgan are also working on turning the former News-Gazette press building at 48-52 Main St. into a mixed-use development.
“That’s going to be the second project that we’re going to tackle,” Bubin said. “We’re in the stage of pretty much completing the drawings with the architect right now. We are going to have commercial on the first floor, apartments on the second floor.”
And just to the south at 114 N. Walnut St., they’re going to turn the building into a wood-burning grill and bakery “at some point in time,” Morgan said.
“It will have a baking component,” he said. “That’ll be kind of an all-day cafe, along with the grill.”
They’ve been planning this while adjusting to the pandemic, rather successfully.
“When it first hit, we were hurting for March, April and May until the customers could come in,” she said. “But June, July and August we increased by about 30 percent” compared with a year ago.
Morgan credited that with increased deliveries that have continued even as customers could return to dining in.
“We really discovered a large delivery and carry-out business,” Morgan said. “And that has maintained.”
In downtown, Bubin said, “my business thrives. … I believe it will continue to be that way. I’m a strong believer in downtown.”