SIDNEY — Tentative buyers for Sidney Dairy Barn have been lined up, and while owner Dennis Riggs isn’t disclosing who they are yet, he said, “we’re tickled to death.”
Riggs declined to identify the prospective buyers until the papers are signed, but if everything is finalized, the new owners will be a Sidney couple and longtime customers, he said.
“We do know for sure they love the ice cream,” he said.
Sidney Dairy Barn has been listed for $500,000, including the property, buildings, the two Moo Mobiles, the equipment and recipes.
The sales terms have been agreed to, the contracts are in the hands of lawyers, and the business should change hands in two to three weeks, said Steve Littlefield, the listing agent with The Littlefield Group at Keller Williams Realty.
After 27 years of operating the ice cream business at 311 W. Main St., Sidney, Riggs listed it for sale in June with plans to retire.
Riggs said there were about five groups interested in purchasing Sidney Dairy Barn, but the buyers he chose “came to the top.”
“I was able to pick and choose someone that I thought would continue the tradition, the excitement, the love of the business,” he said. “I didn’t do this for 27 years to see it turn into a hotdog stand.”
The tentative buyers have asked him to stay on for a time to train, consult and help with the transition, and if the sale is finalized, he plans to do that, Riggs said.
Meanwhile, there are months more to sell ice cream this year, leading up to the traditional holiday treats that include peppermint ice cream and a non-alcoholic cream de menthe-flavored ice cream Christmas tree with sprinkles, Rigg said.
A lot of his summertime student help has departed for their classrooms, so now it’s what Riggs calls the “executive branch” of the business keeping it going with the help of about five remaining younger employees left on the payroll for the season.
Sidney Dairy Barn won’t close for the season until a week or two before Christmas, he said. It’s currently open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.